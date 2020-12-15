GRAYSON
The 38th annual Project Merry Christmas will be Dec. 19 at East Carter Middle School.
"Back in October it would have been very easy to cancel this year's event as one after another long-held holiday tradition threw in the towel as the virus raged," volunteer Bob Caummisar said. "But volunteer board members voted unanimously to hold the event while making the event as safe as possible for the 250 families containing 500 children."
Caummisar said applications were taken by phone instead of face to face as in the past. At pickup time, parents will stay in their cars in front of East Carter Middle at their appointed time between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Their "boxed Christmas" will be brought to the car, the approval letter picked up and their Save-A-Lot voucher given to them. They also will receive a gift-wrapped toy for each child.
"Instead of the parent touching all the smaller items such as books, socks, gloves, small toys, and a hoodie, the volunteers will already have already placed in the correct box," Caummisar said. "Is it going to work perfectly? Not in this life, but is going to happen on December 19."
Volunteers are welcome on the afternoon of Dec. 18 or morning of Dec. 19, he said.
Concert set for Dec. 18, 19
HUNTINGTON
The First Stage Theatre Company will present a drive-in concert called “Showcase 2020” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5835 West Pea Ridge Road.
To provide a safe environment and protect both the performers and the audience from COVID-19, the performance will be presented in a drive-in format. Those attending the show will stay in their car and hear the performance over their car radio.
“Showcase 2020" will present more than a dozen First Stage Theatre performers live in concert, singing songs ranging from Broadway hits to Christmas classics. The concert is a fundraiser for the children's theatre, which has been closed since the pandemic began.
First Stage Theatre Company is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts. Founded in 1990, the organization produces stage shows starring young performers. There is no charge for a student to take part in a First Stage production.
Dementia events scheduled
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer's Association will present several virtual workshops in the coming weeks.
• "Living with Dementia: Younger Onset Series" will be a four-part series on Tuesdays: Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2 and 9. Time will be 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Advanced screening is required. For more information, call (800) 272-3900.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research" will be at 3 p.m. Thursday.
• Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 8. The program is available online and via telephone.
• Caregiver support groups via phone will be: Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.; Dec. 22, noon to 1 p.m.; Jan 3, 9 a.m.; Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m.; Jan. 26, 4 p.m.; Jan. 28 noon.
• Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families who have lost loved ones in care facilities: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m.; Jan 28, 3:30 p.m.
• Virtual caregiver support groups: Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m.; Jan 11, 6 p.m.; Jan. 13, noon; Jan. 14, 10:30 p.m.; Jan. 18, 6 p.m.; Jan. 18, 6 p.m.; Jan. 19, 4 p.m.; Jan.21, noon.
To register, call the Alzheimer's Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.