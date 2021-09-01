ASHLAND
Pathways has teamed with other organizations to let veterans know the community supports them.
The Military Appreciation Project aims to honor veterans who could be feeling sad as 9/11 approaches and as troops withdraw from Afghanistan.
Pathways, along with Tri-County Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy local board, the Pathways Regional Prevention Center, Service Members, veterans and their families, and Veterans 4 Veterans has produced 11-by-17 posters and is asking local businesses and individuals to display them so veterans and active military can see support from their community. The coalition of agencies is asking the free posters be displayed through Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.
On Sept. 11, the coalition will distribute thank-you bags to veterans, active military and their families at Ashland Town Center and The Traders Café, 222 S. Second St. in Ironton. The bags will contain information to help individuals practice self-care as well as provide great resources for suicide prevention, substance use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues as well as a variety of gifts.
For more information, or to join the Military Appreciation Project coalition, call Ronne Nunley at (606) 329-8588, extension 4109; Amy Jeffers, extension 4099; Sam Castle, extension 4211; Jeffrey Gibson, ex tension 4152; or Martin Jackson at (740) 237-5662.
Pathways to put on
virtual art show
ASHLAND
Pathways will be accepting art pieces for display in a virtual art show to celebrate National Recovery Month.
Submissions will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15, with drop off occurring at the 201 22nd Street location in Ashland.
All artwork is accepted, but artists are encouraged to submit recovery inspired pieces. All submissions need to include the artist's name and contact information.
The art pieces will be displayed via Pathways' Facebook page starting Sept. 19. The person who gets the most likes wins.
The winners will be announced on Sept. 30 on the Pathways Facebook page.
J&J vaccines
back at Gallaher’s
ASHLAND
Gallaher’s Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it has replenished its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
You may call (606) 329-2122 to schedule an appointment. Gallaher’s is at 2914 Blackburn Ave.
MEETING
Friday
10 a.m. — site-based, decision-making special meeting, Cannonsburg Elementary School, principal's office.