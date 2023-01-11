Program seeks applicants
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications for its 2023 Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, a one-week summer leadership program for high school students in southern and eastern Kentucky.
The program is open to current high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors who live in the center’s 45-county primary service area and are interested in developing their business and entrepreneurial skills.
During the week, participants work as teams to come up with a business idea or product that they later pitch to a panel of judges in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a college scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky University.
To apply, visit centeryouthprograms.com and fill out the online application form. The deadline to apply is March 31.
For more information, contact Amy Ellis at aellis@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6000.
Novelists to speak Monday
HUNTINGTON
This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature novelists Joanie Ward Smith and Lee Martin. The free event will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Heritage Station at 210 11th St.
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.
Registration open at HMA
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for spring 2023 classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, photography and printmaking.
“We have a great lineup of classes this spring and we encourage class participants to register as quickly as possible to ensure that they can secure a spot since class sizes are limited,” Cindy Dearborn, HMA director of education, said. “In addition to our classes, we will continue to offer Saturday KidsArt, which is our free weekly art activity for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. HMA is able to offer Saturday KidsArt free of charge because of the generous sponsorship of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.”
There is no need to register for Saturday KidsArt, which is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays unless the Saturday falls on a major holiday. Saturday KidsArt is led by Kaitlin Donnally and Charity Baker.
To see the entire list of classes being offered, visit hmoa.org and go to the Education tab and then select Classes & Workshops.
Greenup extension sets hours
WURTLAND
The Greenup County Extension Office will be closed in observance of MLK Day on Monday, reopening on Tuesday.
Staff reports
