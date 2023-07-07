news in brief
Pride Picnic Saturday
ASHLAND
The third annual Pride Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, from 1-5 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront Park.
According to Ashland KY Pride, this is an all-ages, family-friendly event with lots of vendors, food trucks, activities for kids, live music, performances and a chance to win a raffle basket.
This is a ticketed event. Cost is $3. Kids under 12 are free.
Democratic women to meet Monday
ASHLAND
Suzanne Griffith, Boyd County Justice of the Peace and community activist, will speak at the 6 p.m. meeting of the Boyd County Democratic Woman’s Club at the Belle Fonte Restaurant, 1320 Carter Ave.
Non-members are welcome to attend.
BCC bridge winners named
BELLEFONTE
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Wednesday are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Kay Memmer; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Cathy Hood.
Police fatally shoot unarmed man who claimed to have gun
HUNTINGTON
A West Virginia police officer fatally shot a man who charged toward him after claiming he had a gun and threatening to blow up a house, authorities said.
The Huntington Police Department identified the man as Ahmad Abdulah, 25, of Detroit. City officials said in a statement Wednesday that the officer is on administrative leave while investigators talk to witnesses and review video.
Staff and wire reports
The encounter occurred Monday when officers responded to a report of an armed man threatening to shoot someone and destroy a home, and the responding officer said Abdulah was hostile toward him and repeated those threats. He then immediately charged at the officer, the city statement said, without specifying how many times Abdulah was shot. After the shooting, investigators determined he did not have a gun.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer fatally shot a man who charged toward him after claiming he had a gun and threatening to blow up a house, authorities said.
The Huntington Police Department identified the man as Ahmad Abdulah, 25, of Detroit. City officials said in a statement Wednesday that the officer is on administrative leave while investigators talk to witnesses and review video.
The encounter occurred Monday when officers responded to a report of an armed man threatening to shoot someone and destroy a home, and the responding officer said Abdulah was hostile toward him and repeated those threats. He then immediately charged at the officer, the city statement said, without specifying how many times Abdulah was shot. After the shooting, investigators determined he did not have a gun.