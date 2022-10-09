FLEMINGSBURG
A $2.2 million project to rebuild and resurface Pretty Ridge Road (Ky. 1274) in Rowan County was one of three Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway improvement contracts awarded this month.
The contracts, which were advertised for bid in September, include paving and other repair projects on the following state highways:
• Pretty Ridge Road, from Ky. 519 to Ky. 801 in Rowan County – Contractors will make slip area repairs at several locations, perform full-depth cement stabilization of the roadbed, and resurface the pavement with five miles of new blacktop. Work will be done by Hinkle Contracting Company LLC under a $2,245,087.99 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract. Contractors have until June 30, 2023, to complete the project. Work is expected to begin next spring with slip repairs and roadbed stabilization, with paving work to follow. (In addition to state transportation funds, about $800,000 in Federal Lands Access Program funding is being used to pay for this project.)
• Ky. 984, Ky. 1149 and Ky. 1237 in Lewis County – Contractors will repave Little Cabin Creek Road (Ky. 984) from the Mason County line to Ky. 57; will repave Town Branch Road (Ky. 1149) between KY 9 (A-A) and KY 59; and will repave Bridgeport Road (Ky. 1237) from Kk. 57 to the Mason County line. Work will be done by Eaton Asphalt Paving Co., Inc., under a $823,845.40 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract. Contractors have until June 30, 2023 to complete the work. Paving is expected to begin next spring.
• U.S. 23 North of South Shore in Greenup County – Contractors will remove a deteriorating concrete median along 500 feet of the highway south of the U.S. Grant bridge at Portsmouth. Work will be done by Bluegrass Contracting Corporation under a $187,400 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract. Work is expected to be done this fall.
Candlelight vigil upcoming
ASHLAND
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky will have its annual Candlelight
Vigil at 5 p.m. Oct. 18.
The event is in conjunction with October’s observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and honors the memory of those in Kentucky who lost their lives in the past year as the result of domestic violence. This year’s vigil will honor the memory of 34 Kentucky women, children, and men.
Also, during the vigil, Safe Harbor’s annual White Ribbon Awards will be presented. The awards honor outstanding volunteerism and commitment to Safe Harbor’s mission.
This year’s honorees include Members Choice Credit Union and St. Paul Lutheran
Church.
A reception will follow.
For more information, call Linda Day at (606) 329-9304.
MEETING
Tuesday at 7 p.m.: City of Raceland Council, community center, 711 Chinn St.