ASHLAND
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a candlelight prayer service for peace in Ukraine and the world at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The in-person event also will be live on Facebook.
For more information, call the church office at (606) 324-5335.
The church is at 1930 Winchester Ave.
Greenup Fiscal
accepts Fairgrounds bid
GREENUP
The Greenup County Fiscal Court held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. One the agenda was basic county business such as the payment of scheduled bills and authorizing the judge-executive to pay for employee training and seminars.
One new employee was hired, and one part-time employee was moved to full time. The bid for the exhibit barn at the Fairgrounds was also accepted, in the amount of $72,413 by JL Rogers Company. The accepted bid for that construction was the only bid submitted.