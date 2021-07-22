ASHLAND
Power Up the Pantry, an event with a purpose of replenishing depleted area food pantries, is scheduled for the second time in three years — essentially the second year in a row because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any chance of having it in 2020.
The inaugural event brought in 7.5 tons of food and more than $17,000 in one day in 2019.
Kentucky Power is partnering with WYMT and local businesses for the second daylong event set for Thursday, Aug. 26.
Donations benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and eastern Kentucky community agencies served by Facing Hunger Food Bank, according to a Kentucky Power press release. Power Up the Pantry donations collected in Hazard, Pikeville and Prestonsburg will go to God’s Pantry. This year’s event has expanded to include Facing Hunger, which serves pantries in northeastern Kentucky, including the Ashland area.
Aug. 26 collection sites are ARH Medical Mall in Hazard, Big Sandy Community & Technical College in Prestonsburg, Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville and Central Park at the end of Chuck Woolery Boulevard in Ashland.
“An easy way for businesses to participate is to put up collection barrels for employees or customers to make donations of non-perishable food, baby supplies, including diapers, and then deliver the goods to one of the collection sites on Aug. 26,” said Bob Shurtleff, Kentucky Power’s external affairs manager. “Money also is welcome. Businesses and individuals can make charitable contributions to the cause. Checks can be made payable to God’s Pantry Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank.”
Shafer wins
Coke scholarhip
ASHLAND
ACTC student Andrea Shafer is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide to be named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“Andrea has been an active and enthusiastic member of ACTC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter over this past year and I’m so pleased that she has received this prestigious honor,” Janet Thompson, PTK sponsor, said. “She is a great role model of success and achievement amongst our student body and I look forward to see her growth and benefit through this incredible scholarship opportunity.”
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.
More than 900 applications were received.
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.
“I never in a million years would have thought I would receive a scholarship,” Shafer said, noting she has conquered alcohol addiction and rebuilt her life and family. “Looking back to 2018 when I was a lost cause to seeing what I have now, I know if it was not for my kids, husband, parents, my professors, and God I would not be where I am today.”
Concert at
Pullman tonight
HUNTINGTON
The local iHeart Radio group is presenting another concert tonight at Pullman Square. Jamie Baxter and Paul Pace will entertain the crowd with country music. The two make their living in Nashville.
Everyone is invited to the event to enjoy music, vendors and beverages. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.
Classes for
entrepreneurship
Boom Beans and Awesome Inc. are teaming up to bring software development and entrepreneurship classes to eastern Kentucky, according to a press release.
“The goal is to provide our youth with the opportunity to change communities in Appalachia,” said Kyle Wilson, Boom Beans’ CEO.
Awesome Inc. has assisted more than 1,800 adults and youth since 2009, stated the release.
Boom Beans was formed to provide funding to start-ups and creat jobs in Appalachia, according to Wilson.
The companies are taking on a few more schools for the 2021-22 year.
Email info@boombeans.com for more information.
Preschool
enrollment set
KENOVA
Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (a.k.a. The Training Station), is enrolling for the Fall 2021 session for 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds.
The program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child and prepare children for public school. The motto for The Training Station Preschool is “personalized learning in a loving environment.”
For more information or an application form, visit kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station Preschool tab or visit the Facebook page and leave a message or call the church office at (304) 453-1112.
The church and preschool are at 503 15th St.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 21 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Kay Memmer.
CHURCH CALENDAR
Sunday, July 25, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.: Special services at Abundant Life UPC (52 Bellefonte Road, Raceland) with guest minister Dr. Clinton Willis from Siloam Springs, Arkansas.