LEXINGTON
The Women Leading Kentucky’s Power Hour Leadership Series is set to continue the winter Power Hour series on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.
The free Zoom event will feature Rob Samuels, managing director of Maker’s Mark, who will speak about his grandmother's contribution to the bourbon industry and how the family is continuing her legacy. Margie Samuels was a founder of Maker's Mark and the first woman to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 3 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Katty Setterman; third — Karen Maher; fourth — Norma Meek.
Kentucky FFA awards grant to GCHS
The Kentucky FFA Foundation has awarded the FFA chapter at Greenup County High School a $1,000 grant to help student members combat hunger locally, according to a press release.
Agriculture students at GCHS currently raise and process broiler chickens. The grant will help them expand the project by equipping members of the community with the skills to process their own chickens at home.
The chapter will use the grant to build a portable poultry processing system and conduct trainings on how to safely process poultry at home. People who attend the trainings will be able to use the system for free. Anyone who has not attended a training will pay a fee.
The chapter’s goal is to have processing workshops in the spring, as allowed by COVID-19 restrictions. Even if restrictions are still in place, students will still be raising and processing poultry.
The new phase of the poultry project is part of a larger Homesteading Education series being proposed in partnership with the FFA chapter, Greenup County Cooperative Extension and Greenup County Farm Bureau. The goal is to help Greenup County families increase their self-sufficiency by giving them the tools to be more food secure.
Visit kyffa.org/ways-to-give for more information.