LEXINGTON
Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. to recognize 58 KSP troopers and officers for their professionalism and dedication to duty at a ceremony in Lexington, according to a news release. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed. The achievement awards presented at the ceremony were for acts of service that occurred 2019.
Post 14 troopers were included in those honors.
Trooper Tyler M. Daniels was named the Post 14 Trooper of the Year. A five-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, Daniels is currently assigned to Post 14 Ashland in Carter County, according to the release.
Detective David I. Boarman was named Post 14 Detective of the Year. An 11-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 14 Ashland.
Touch-A-Truck
will be Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center will have Touch-A-Truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the mall parking lot.
Families will have the chance to see their favorite vehicles, including firetrucks, ambulances, police cars and others, up-close.
“Touch-A-Truck offers kids the opportunity to see and touch the big trucks and vehicles that fascinate them,” Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center, said. “Kids usually see these vehicles from afar in action, and this event allows them to safely interact with big trucks and learn more about their purpose in our community, as well as the people that operate them.”
For more information, visit ashlandtowncenter.com.
Church announces
homecoming
WURTLAND
Oldsteam Baptist Church will have a homecoming service this Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. Dinner will be served afterward.
Randy Biggs will deliver the message. J.R. Adkins will lead in song. Oldsteam’s pastor is Rodney Vance.
The church is at 2664 St. Rt. 503.
Architecture company
hits milestone
HUNTINGTON
Edward Tucker Architects will mark its 25th year of business in August.
Huntington native Edward Tucker began his career in Nashville, Tennessee, building experience in health-care architecture and planning. Having worked out a purchase of Dean and Dean Architects, Tucker restarted the Huntington-based business in 1996 with one employee and a part-time secretary.
With a focus on education and health care, major projects in recent years have been completed for Raceland-Worthington schools, as well as Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University, Marshall Health, Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Cabell County Schools, Raceland-Worthington Schools, West Virginia State University, Bluefield College, the City of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, Cabell County Public Libraries and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Among projects receiving Honor Awards, the highest level of recognition from the West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, are the Marshall University Forensic Science Center, the renovation of the former Stone and Thomas building into Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center and the Cox Landing Library for Cabell County Public Library.
Nathan Randolph and Phoebe Patton Randolph are managing principals. Employees include architects J.D. Maynard, Josh Dygert, Eddie Bumpus, Katharine Lea and Angela Maxwell; interior designer Amber Yost; student interns and co-ops and office manager Lisa Black.
More information about the firm, at 1401 Sixth Ave., is available at etarch.com.
MEETING
Thursday, 5 p.m.: Special meeting, Raceland Council, Community Center.