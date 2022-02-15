ASHLAND
Shelter of Hope is partnering with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Kentucky to have a vaccination clinic on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashland Community Kitchen.
It is part of an effort to improve outreach and vaccination rates among eastern Kentuckians experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The partnership is operating the “pop up” vaccination event to give individuals and families a familiar setting and faces to help make informed decisions about their care, according to a press release.
The services will also be available to community members at large free of charge.
The Kitchen is at 2516 Carter Ave.
AARF event
set for March 19
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have its SPAY-tacular Fiesta and Silent Auction at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Ashland Transportation Builidng.
Cost is $15 per ticket.
The building is at 99 15th St.
For more information, visit AARF's Facebook page or call (606) 694-8105.
Veterans benefits
rep available
CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, a veterans benefits field representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building in Catlettsburg Monday through Friday, by appointment only.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veterans benefits. The service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility.
Call (606) 585-3833 for an appointment.
MEETING
Today at 6 p.m.: City of Raceland, special council meeting. On the agenda: Vacancy, Nixle update, demo/fire training, meter project.