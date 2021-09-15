ASHLAND
The Poage Landing Day Children's Pageant will be held on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at Broadway Square in downtown Ashland during Poage Landing Days. Seven divisions are available for ages 0 to 12 years. Applications can be picked up at Pam’s Primitives, Melanie's Bowtique, Tri-State Rehab & Preferred Fitness and Purse-n-Ality. Entries are do by Friday.
Entries received after that will be charged a late fee. For more information, contact Cecelia Lambert at (740) 533-7258.
ILCAO’s family medical
centers earn honors
The Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization’s family medical centers have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care, as well as Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation, by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, according to a news release.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. In addition, the family medical centers have again been certified with Primary Care Medical Home (PCMH) status.
The family medical centers underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site review from June 15-18, 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Health Care, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services, and PCMH standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, provider credentialing and privileging, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual, according to the release.
Visit familymedicalcenters.org or jointcommission.org for more information.
MEETING
Today at 6 p.m.: City of Greenup Council, special meeting. Among the items on the agenda is the second reading of the 2022 budget ordinance amendment.