ASHLAND
Poage Landing Days will not happen in the fall of 2020. It will be on hold until 2021.
The Poage Board of Directors reached the decision to cancel the festival scheduled for Sept. 18-20 on Winchester Avenue in Ashland “due to events beyond our control,” the board announced via the event’s Facebook page on Tuesday.
“We feel this cancellation is in the best interest and safety of our vendors, entertainers and thousands of people who would have attended,’ stated the post.
The decision complies with both state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19, according to the board.
“This was a very difficult decision,” the board wrote. “The amount of advanced planning needed for an event of our size does not allow us to wait until later in the year to see what happens with this pandemic.”
Lions Club raises
money for eyesight
ASHLAND
The Ashland Lions Club raised nearly $5,000 for its eyesight and community service mission at the club’s sixth annual murder mystery dinner theater, according to a press release. The club’s eyesight program provides eye exams and glasses for qualifying area residents.
This year marked the sixth consecutive sellout of the annual fundraiser. Murder and Merriment, an interactive murder mystery company, performed “Prohibition Murder,” a period piece set during the era of prohibition.
“It’s hard to improve on five consecutive sellouts, but we appreciate our supportive community for helping us to do so,” said Chuck Adkins, the club’s president.
Sponsors of “Prohibition Murder” were City National Bank, King’s Daughters Medical Center, Marathon Petroleum, Members Choice Credit Union, Raymond James Advisors, Kentucky Farmers Bank, Mary’s Kitchen Catering, Primary Plus, Samco Concrete, Thoroughbred Construction and VanAntwerp Attorneys.
The Ashland Lions Club will return to meeting Tuesdays at noon at the Ashland Elks Lodge once social distancing restrictions are eased. Visit the Ashland Lions Club Facebook page for more information.
Blood drive next
Wednesday
ASHLAND
The Kentucky Blood Center will have a blood drive at King’s Daughters Medical Center in the basement of the Lexington Avenue parking garage on Wednesday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522 to schedule a donation.
MEETINGS
The Boyd County Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a working session relative to the Boyd County Public Schools budget for the Fiscal Year 2021.
Visit www.boyd.kyschools.us or type in the following YouTube link to view the meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgA_ZztlHUQogM-_ZHVYqLw/live.
Catlettsburg mayor Faith Day has called a special meeting of the Board of City Council scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., to take place at the Catlettsburg City Building.
The meeting will be a video teleconference. Each member will be required to wear a mask. There will be no public in attendance. Those interested may view the proceedings on the My Town TV Facebook page.