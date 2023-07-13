Pie social this Saturday
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Historical Society will have a pie social and contest at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Individual and business categories will be available in the contest; best pie wins a plaque and ribbon.
The museum is at 506 South Sixth St.
For more information, call Nicole Cox at (740) 646-4104.
Events planned at Camp Landing
CANNONSBURG
Camp Landing will be the site of two special events in coming days.
• The Barker Farm will have an animal show at 2 p.m. Sunday near the food court.
Representatives will bring hedgehog, boa constrictor, chameleon, tarantula, parrot, bearded dragon, tortoise, crane toad and uromastyx.
• A Barbie Pajama Party for those older than 18 will be at 10 p.m. July 22 at The Cinema.
Participants will receive a Barbie gift bag and door prizes will be awarded.
Live music at Ironton Elks
IRONTON
The Ironton Elks 177 Lodge will have a live music event on Friday night at the Elks Lodge at 416 Park Ave.
Jamie Baxter, a Coal Grove native, will headline the event.
It will also feature Ashton Duncan, another local musician. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
The Elks will have donation boxes set out for canned goods.
Homecoming at Tunnel Hill
ASHLAND
Tunnel Hill Freewill Baptist Church’s homecoming service will be this Sunday, July 16.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. with dinner following.
Brother Ed McKinney is preaching.
All are invited and welcome.
Tunnel Hill is at the corner of Ferguson Road and Hillcrest Court in Ashland.
Raceland rummage sale this weekend
RACELAND
A rummage sale benefiting the Raceland-Worthington School Library is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, starting at 8 a.m. each day.
The sale will be at the old Board of Education building at 100 Rams Blvd.
Items include 3x-5x clothing, children’s clothing, electronics, household items, toys and much more.
This is a fundraiser for the library.