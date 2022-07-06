Pie social upcoming
IRONTON
Lawrence County Ohio Historical Society will host its pie social at 2 p.m. July 16.
Amateurs and local bakeries are invited to compete for best pie. After judging, guests may sample pies.
The museum is at 506 South 6th St.
‘Ashland’s Armco’ exhibit set
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will have an opening reception for the exhibit “Ashland’s Armco” from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit was co-curated by Bill Martin, who worked for Armco for many years, serving as an industrial artist and later as a Community Relations Adviser.
Martin will be present to answer questions and a special slideshow about Armco history will be playing continuously. The exhibit will run through October.
The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave.
Call for art work at gallery
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will partner with Pathways for a Mental Health Awareness art exhibit.
A free, opening reception is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. July 29, at which time awards will be presented.
Artists are invited to submit up to three pieces of original art in any medium and encouraged to create new — or share existing works — which explore mental health issues.
Art may be dropped off at the gallery at 301 E.Third St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 and 25. Artists may pick up previously submitted pieces at that time.
Each piece must be ready for display and/or hanging, have a tag on the back (or otherwise labeled on 3D works) with artist name, art title, medium and price (or marked not for sale).
There is no entry fee, but a 20% commission will be taken by the gallery for all sold work and/or art sales generated from the show, via Facebook posts and all other GGAC marketing procedures which generate a sale of works on display.
Exercise focus of seminar
ASHLAND
The next Morning Pointe Foundation Caregiver Café theme will be “Exercising as We Age: The Importance of Active Engagement & Activity for Seniors” with guest speaker Andrew Klope.
The free, virtual event will be at 6:30 p.m. July 14.
For more information or to register, visit https://morningpointefoundation.com/morning-pointe-foundation-to-present-webinar-on-the-importance-of-exercise-and-active-engagement-as-we-age/.
Man fatally shot by police
INEZ
Police in eastern Kentucky fatally shot a man who fired at responding officers, a sheriff said.
Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WSAZ-TV that two Kentucky State Police troopers and a Martin County deputy responded Monday night to a call about gunshots being fired near the Davella community and a man at the scene began firing at them as they arrived.
At least one officer returned fire, killing the suspect, Kirk said. No officers were wounded.
Kentucky State Police Post 9 spokesperson Michael Coleman told WYMT-TV that the scene was no longer active Tuesday morning, but the investigation was continuing.
No further information was immediately released.
MEETING
July 12
Boyd County Extension District Board, 4:30 p.m. Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
Staff, wire reports