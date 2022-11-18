Extension office holiday hours
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed on Thursday Day, reopening at 8 a.m. Monday.
Pecan sales under way
ASHLAND
The Friends of Hospice is selling pecans as a fundraiser.
One-pound packages of large pecan halves are $13 each and are available at the Community Hospice office, 1480 Carter Ave., or by calling (740) 525-2741 or (606) 329-1890.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 16 are: first — Norma Meek; second — Judy Fields; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Leannah Leslie.
Monday
Greenup County Board of Education, 5 p.m. special meeting.
Staff reports