News in brief
Paws for a Cause Saturday
FLATWOODS
A fundraiser for Friends of Greenup Paws will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Guardian Animal Medical Center.
The free event, called Paws for a Cause Festival, includes food trucks, vendors, tag sale, photo booth, a guinea pig petting station, agility and falconry demonstrations, local author books and T-shirts and unique finds for pet lovers.
Pets are welcome but must be on a leash.
For more information, call (606) 928-6566.
Gallery taking submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept submissions for the September show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 25.
The exhibit will celebrate traditional, Americana and “all things fantastic about our neck of the Appalachian woods, via the arts,” Gallery Director Dan Click said.
An opening reception will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29.
“(To recognize the recent blue moon), so we’re extending this amazing occurrence and planning a special opening reception with a performance by bluegrass great Don Rigsby, his son Andrew and friends,” Click said.
Artists may submit up to three pieces (unless by special request) in any medium with a focus on all that’s traditional and special, even handmade items, woodworking, sculpture. All work submitted will be in the exhibit.
Works must be ready to hang with wires or other means of display for 3D pieces, etc. Tags with artist name, title, medium and price may be attached or written legibly on the back.
There is no entry fee, but pieces sold will have a 20% commission to the GGAC.
The gallery is on Carol Malone Boulevard in Grayson.
Band concert planned for Sunday
CEREDO
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheaer at Paul Billups Park.
The Symphonic Band is conducted by Matt Chaffins and the Jazz Band is directed by Tom Chaffin.
The Symphonic Band’s performance will feature songs from the movies and Broadway, while the Jazz Band will play jazz and Big Band favorites.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair to the free concert.
Staff reports