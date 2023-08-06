Pavement work in NEKY
Northeast Kentucky motorists should watch for traffic changes on Ky. 36, Ky. 503, the AA Highway, I-64 and other state roads next week for resurfacing and pavement repairs.
Watch for the following, according to the Kentucky Department of Transportation:
• Ky. 503 in Greenup County between the Boyd County line (milepoint 0) and Pickett Branch-Zabrieszack Lane (milepoint 2.7) Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. One-lane traffic controlled by flaggers.
• AA Highway (Ky. 10) in Greenup County from Ky. 7 to the Greenup Locks and Dam, mile markers 8 to 12 next week. Full paving scheduled for the week of Aug. 14 with flagged traffic. Intersection cross-traffic could be held at times. Watch message boards.
• AA Highway (Ky. 9) in Lewis County between Ribolt and Manley Hollow Road (milepoints 25.5 to 21). Work starts Monday, Aug. 7. Crews will be milling and paving with travel on rough surfaces at times. Watch for lane closures and flagged traffic.
• Ky. 36 in Nicholas County between Carlisle and Ky. 11 near Sharpsburg. Crews are installing thermoplastic striping along edge and center lines. Watch for slow-moving equipment, flagged traffic, no passing throughout the week.
• U.S. 60 (13th Street) and U.S. 23 in Boyd County at downtown Ashland and north to the Greenup County line. Crews are installing new paint stripes and performing signal work in areas newly blacktopped. Watch for nighttime lane closures and traffic restrictions, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• In addition, on I-64 in Rowan and Carter counties, paving continues from mile markers 129 to 135 and from mile markers 154 to 160. Right lane closed, merge left approaching work zones. Watch for traffic shifts inside work zones. Speed limits reduced to 55 mph. Yield conditions at exit ramps.
