ASHLAND
Pathways is encouraging folks to have a family dinner Sept. 27, as a part of Family Day.
Recognized on the fourth Monday of September, Family Day is a national effort to promote family dinners as a tool to prevent substance abuse in children and teens, according to the Pathways Regional Prevention Center.
Created in 2001 by the National Center for Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University, Family Day is passed on research that found regardless of a teen’s gender, family structure or socioeconomic status, those who ate dinner with their families performed better in school, developed better emotional coping mechanisms, better eating habits and suffered from less stress and thoughts of suicide.
The research also found teens who had family dinner less two times or less a week were more likely to smoke marijuana and cigarettes, drink and engage in other risky behaviors.
The Pathways Regional Prevention Center is asking all parents across the region to set Sept. 27 as a day to sit down with their kids and have dinner.
More information can be found at 606-329-8588 ext. 4099. More information on Family Day can be found at casafamilyday.org.
Greenup County Board
of Health to Meet
GREENUP
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center.
Topics will include a COVID-19 response update, the health department operational budget and the health taxing district budget.
For more information, call the health department at (606) 473-9838.