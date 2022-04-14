ASHLAND
Pathways, Inc., has announced “May The Fourth Be With You — Pathways 2022 EXPO” is set for Wednesday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center at 111 East First Street.
The EXPO will include 15-minute presentations on Pathways’ services and programs, including Early Childhood Mental Health, School Based Services, iHOPE (Helping Others Pursue Excellence), CCBHC (Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic), Crisis Services, Crisis Residential Services, MOUD (Medication for Opioid Use Disorder), Veterans Services, Autism, IDDS (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities), KSTEP (Kentucky Strengthening Ties and Empowering Parents), START (Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Team), IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program), Peer Support, Women’s Services, Kentucky Recovery Centers and IPS (Individual Placement Services).
The fast-paced event will also feature timely workshops offered on the impact of COVID on mental health.
A job fair will be conducted during the EXPO. The fair will include open interviews on site. Visit pathways-ky.org/careers for a list of options.
The EXPO is free of charge and open to the public. Snacks, a light lunch and drinks will be provided. No registration is necessary.
Contact Ronne Nunley at rnunley@pathways-ky.org or (606) 329-8588, ext. 4109 for more information.
MEETING
Today at 5 p.m.: Boyd County Deputy Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Office conference room.