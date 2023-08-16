Pathfinder Party will be Friday
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host a Pathfinder Party on the Lawn from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the College Drive Campus, 1400 College Drive.
The event will include a visit from Barker Farm's petting zoo, inflatables and informational tables. ACTC’s culinary program will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cookies.
The event is open to all; ACTC encourages alumni to attend the event and receive their exclusive alumni gift.
ACTC will accept one hygiene product or canned food item for entry to Party on the Lawn in support of the Pathfinder Pantry. The college will also be accepting donated school supplies.
For more information, email Kayla Acosta at kayla.acosta@kctcs.edu. To register, call (606) 326-2432.
HMA registering for fall classes
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2023 classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, photography and printmaking.
Class size is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register soon.
For a complete list of classes, visit hmoa.org. For more information, call (304) 529-2701.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for this week are: first -- Kathy Setterman; second -- Kay Memmer; third -- Judy Fields; fourth -- Cathy Hood.
MEETING
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors, John and Pat Stewart Board Room at College Drive Campus.