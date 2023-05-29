Morehead Peddlers Mall reopens Saturday
MOREHEAD
The Morehead Peddlers Mall will reopen on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mall, in its 14th year, as expanded, adding new booths and vendors.
Refreshments, door prizes, food trucks and games will be there as well. The event will be rain or shine.
Dogs are welcome as long as they are in a cart or carrier.
Rummage sale seeks vendors
RACELAND
A rummage sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Raceland American Legion.
Set-up fee is $10 set. Set up will begin at 6:30 a.m.
To reserve a spot, reach Kathy Swinford on Facebook.
Museum open for First Friday
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will be open on First Friday this week from 6 to 8 p.m.
Admission will be $5 for all. STEM activities will be available for children and are included with admission or museum membership.
