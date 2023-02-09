Sunday vax clinic Feb. 19
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 19, at its Drive-Thru Center, at 2406 Carter Ave.
Whether someone is seeking their first vaccination or a booster shot, they can receive it without having to exit their vehicle. Vaccination shots from Moderna and Pfizer will be available.
Appointments are required by calling the King’s Daughters Care 24/7 team at (606) 408-8999.
Patients are encouraged to bring their COVID-19 vaccine record card, but they are not required. The “bivalent booster” offers protection against the evolving COVID-19 virus.
One-lane traffic on U.S. 60
PRINCESS
Motorists should plan for temporary traffic signals on U.S. 60 in Boyd County this week as construction continues on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highway widening project between Coalton and Cannonsburg.
Beginning today, contractors will reduce U.S. 60 to one lane near Joe Wells Road (concrete plant entrance at milepoint 3.1) for water line relocation work. A temporary traffic signal will be used from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to reroute all traffic into one lane past the work area.
If construction is not completed today, then work and traffic impacts will also occur on Friday.
The U.S. 60 widening project between Coalton and Cannonsburg requires this and other traffic pattern changes this winter.
Parkinson’s session slated
ASHLAND
The Morning Pointe Foundation will host a free, virtual Caregiver Café webinar, “Parkinson’s Disease: More than Motor Symptoms,” at 6:30 p.m. March 7.
Speaker will be Mazhar Khowaja, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist with 25 years of experience working with people with Parkinson’s disease. He serves as the medical director for Deer Oaks, a private practice group.
The session will address the phenomenon of Parkinson’s psychosis (delusions and hallucinations), how common it is, how to recognize it, the brain chemistry behind it and how to treat it.
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
Prosecutor may be impeached
FRANKFORT
A Kentucky House panel on Tuesday recommended that lawmakers move forward with a prosecutor’s removal from office over allegations he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her.
The committee drafted and passed three articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr., media outlets reported. Goldy is the top state prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties.
Goldy has been embroiled in scandal since July, when The Courier Journal first reported hundreds of Facebook messages he exchanged with the defendant.
The defendant testified the Facebook messages were authentic and told a hearing officer for a bar inquiry commission that she and Goldy had sexual relations, with the prosecutor allegedly withdrawing warrants and getting her cases continued in exchange for the images, the newspaper reported.
Goldy’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the committee’s action. A letter from Goldy to the committee indicated he plans to fight his removal, stating: “I without question deny the allegations that have been made.”
