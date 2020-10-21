ASHLAND
Paramount Players will have auditions for “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Roles include George Bailey, Clarence Odbody, Mr. Glover, Young George (age 21), Harry Bailey, Aunt Tilly, Violet Peterson, Bert, Ernie, Uncle Billy, Mary Hatch, Henry F. Potter, Mr. Potter’s goon, Mr. Potter’s secretary, Mrs. Hatch, Sam Wainwright, Miss Andrews, Mrs. Thompson, Mr. Martini, Miss Carter, newspaper boy (age 10), Pete Bailey (age 12), Tommy Bailey (age 10), Zuzu Bailey (age 7), Mr. Welch and Janie Bailey (age 9).
In addition, a cast of carolers will chosen to do preshow carols and to carol throughout the performance.
Shows will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
For more information, call the PAC at (606) 324-0007.
Drug Take Back Day coming up
ASHLAND
Ashland will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people will have the opportunity to turn in unused or expired prescription medications, which are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Locations are the Ashland Police Department, King’s Daughters Medical Center and Kentucky State Police Post 14.
Take-back programs are a good way to dispose of old drugs.
Fine art auction
will be Nov. 1
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will have its fifth annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 as an online event. The works included in the sale were supplied by private donors and living artists, as well as a number of galleries doing business with the museum.
“This year’s Fine Art Auction will be an online event and we have gathered a great collection of works this year,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “Although bidding for this auction will be online, we plan to have the artworks on display at the Huntington Museum of Art a few days in advance of the event for local patrons to see the works in person. There will also be an online catalog on invaluable.com where a photo of each work can be viewed.”
Visitors to HMA will be able to preview in person the items in the online Fine Art Auction during regular hours on Oct. 29, 30 and 31. Bidding on certain lots in the auction will start as low as $25. Regional artists whose work will be included in the sale are the noted cameo glass artist Kelsey Murphy and the late Marshall University art professor Stan Sporny.
The buyer’s premium is 15% added to all successful bids.
Much of the proceeds will benefit the museum.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Teegarden Memorial
Run/Walk Saturday
FLEMINGSBURG
The Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday at Double “S” Entertainment in Flemingsburg.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race is set to begin at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per participant. All who register will receive a T-shirt.
The top female and male racers in eight categories will receive awards. There will be special awards in two other categories.
Josh Teegarden was killed while serving on the mission field at Christ Camp for the Blind in Rockcastle County in July 2004.
For information or to register, call Bill or Pam Teegarden at (606) 748-8456 or email wgteegarden@yahoo.com.