Fundraiser set for Aug. 6
GRAYSON
The Grayson Rotary Club will have a pancake breakfast Aug. 6 at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
The drive-through meal is available for $6 and will occur during the Route 60 Year Sale in Carter County.
Mini golf scramble set
CHESAPEAKE, OHIO
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a mini golf scramble fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 7-9 p.m. at Chesapeake Golf Range.
It’s at 10194 County Road 1.
Teams of four will compete to win prizes. Proceeds from the event will provide an academic scholarship to an adult in Lawrence County.
Call Shirley Dyer, the chamber director, at (740) 377-4550 for more information.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 27 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Jody Lowman; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.
Boyd extension meeting reset
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Extension District Board has be rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St.
Staff reports