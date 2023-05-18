Painting event returns to Ironton
IRONTON
Crosswalk Painting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Third and Center streets.
The event aims to transform the intersection into a vibrant, colorful space that reflects the community’s spirit and character.
Paint and other necessary materials will be provided by Third and Center, an art-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting community events and projects. No painting experience is necessary.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.
For more information, visit thirdandcenter.com.
HMA announces volunteer of year
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art has named Fred Almeida of Huntington as its Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023.
The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote. Staff members seek to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education and nature.
Almeida has served as a docent or volunteer tour guide at the Huntington Museum of Art since 2015. He has given multiple school tours in addition to presenting guided tours to adults during the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA.
“Fred is a great volunteer, who is always ready to pitch in and help,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said. “Fred is extremely interested in art and that comes across to the students and adults on the tours he leads. He is committed to helping visitors to the Huntington Museum of Art learn more about the objects of art on display. He is someone to whom our other docents look to for advice and he very much deserves this award.”
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Staff reports