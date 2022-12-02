BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Winners for the 2022 BCC Fall Session Ladies’ Bridge are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Norma Meek; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Speaker series continues at museum
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will present its second Kentucky Chautauqua Series! at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
Performer Janet Scott will present “Mary Carson Breckinridge: Call the Midwife” at the museum.
Breckinridge was a midwife and the founder of the Frontier Nursing Service, whose low-cost model of nurse-midwifery dramatically reduced infant and maternal mortality in Appalachia.
Tickets are available for purchase at the museum for $25 (or $15 for members).
OUS council seeking nominations
IRONTON
The Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion is accepting nominations for individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations exemplifying the ideals espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
These awards seek to honor those who promote Dr. King’s legacy and who capture his vision, spirit and leadership.
There are four award categories:
• The “Drum Major” Award — Open to individuals (adult or youth), businesses and non-profit organizations, this award recognizes an individual or group who demonstrates a commitment to and engages in equity and inclusion efforts in the community through putting policies, programs or initiatives in place to improve access to opportunity and success for all people.
In a 1968 sermon, Dr. King Jr. said, “If you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter.”
• The Dr. Charles Jarrett Emerging Leader Award — Open to Ohio University Southern undergraduate and secondary high school students, the award recognizes students who demonstrate commitment to creating positive change in their campus, school district or community. Recipients must be in good academic standing and not be in violation of any university or secondary school district code of conduct standards.
The Emerging Leader Award is presented in memory of Dr. Charles Jarrett. In his 33-year tenure with Ohio University, Dr. Jarrett was guided by a deeply held belief in equality and dignity for all people.
• Alumni Humanitarian Award — Presented to an Ohio University Southern graduate who embodies the spirit of volunteerism and sense of community, nominees should demonstrate honesty, dignity for others, integrity, responsibility and promoting the common good. Their leadership or service through volunteerism or their profession will have made a significant influence on the well-being of others.
• Beloved Community Service Award — Celebrating the spirit and legacy of Dr. King Jr. as demonstrated through caring, compassion, understanding and tolerance for all people, the award is open to adults, youth, businesses and non-profit organizations. Nominations should include individuals or organizations making significant contributions to the community through programs and activities that help revitalize our community and make it a more desirable place to live.
Nominations may be made at https://tinyurl.com/bdhky3a2.
Award recipients will be selected by the awards selection committee based on information provided with the submitted nomination, and award winners will be honored during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Reception at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Bentley gets new appointment
RUSSELL
Dr. Danny Bentley, the 98th District Representative from Greenup County, has accepted a reappointment, he announced on Thursday.
The Republican is now the chairman for the Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services.
Dec. 13
4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
Staff reports