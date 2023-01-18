HUNTINGTON Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will offer a short introduction how a pipe organ works at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at the church.
Led by Bruce Rous, director of music and organist at Johnson Memorial, the workshop aims to answer basic questions about the organ.
“Organists are aware of the lack of musicians to play these amazing instruments in the future. There are currently at least five churches in the Tri-State in need of organists,” Rous said. “Many university don’t even offer organ lessons now, but Marshall is fortunate to have an excellent organ teacher and friend of Johnson Memorial, Dr. Johan Botes.”
Rous said the workshop will appeal to listeners and musicians. Participants will cover several floors to explore how sound is made, from the blower in the basement, to the pipes on the second floor. A few participants will get to play the organ.
Built in the 1930s, Johnson Memorial’s organ is one of the largest, most versatile instruments in the area.
“We need to cultivate the next generation to play these incredible instruments, dubbed ’the king of all instruments.’ The pipe organ isn’t going away, these instruments have been around since the 3rd century BC,” Rous said.
The church is at 5th Avenue at 10th Street.
Deadline to register is Jan. To register, email johnsonmumc@gmail.com or call the church at (304) 525-8116.