KLC presents grant to Utility Plant Board
MOREHEAD
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the Morehead Utility Plant Board with a 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant. KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and promote safety. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
KLC Insurance Services helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
Opening reception upcoming
ASHLAND
Members of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will get the chance to preview a new exhibit at the museum.
The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday to show the exhibit “Winchester Avenue: Heart of our Downtown.”
Light refreshments will be served.
Family reunion Aug. 6
SUMMIT
The 63rd Rucker-Artis family reunion will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, at noon at Shelter House No. 1. Those who come should bring food, drinks and an item for the auction.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education meeting, Boyd County High School, Alumni Auditorium.
