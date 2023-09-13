Open interview event at MCCU
CANNONSBURG
Members Choice Credit Union will conduct an open interview event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at the MCCU Cannonsburg Office at 1315 Cannonsburg Road.
The event will include walk-in interviews, according to a news release. It may include on-the-spot job offers for full- and part-time positions such as member service representatives, IT specialists and more.
“We look forward to this in-person event, which will allow applicants to meet with current employees who will be there to provide guidance, answer questions and offer resources,” said Jason Suman, MCCU’s president and CEO.
If interested in career opportunities, you may send your resume ahead of time to Human Resources Manager Jenna Ramey at jramey@mccu.net.