Open house on Sunday at HMA
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art’s Holiday Open House will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but visitors may bring nonperishable food for Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for Cridlin Clothing & Food Pantry.
Holiday Open House at HMA will feature musical performances, a visit with Santa, shopping in the Museum Store, an art activity in the Education Gallery and refreshments. Also, the exhibit of artist-decorated trees titled “Art on a Limb” will be on view at HMA during Holiday Open House.
Musical performances in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium will feature Cabell Midland Collegium Musicum at 1:30 p.m. and the Wayne Elementary Honor Choir & Percussion Ensemble at 2:30 p.m. Musicians from the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will perform in small groups around the museum, including in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory, which will also feature holiday botanical stations.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Greenup parade will be Dec. 10
GREENUP
The Greenup Christmas Parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 20.
Lineup will be at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 1116 East Main St.
For more information, call (606) 923-6281.
Boyd center plans yard sale
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Senior Center will have a craft/yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the center at 3015 Louisa St.
Rental tables are available at $15 for the first one and $10 for each additional table.
Call Amy Darby at (606) 739-6349 before Dec. 8 to reserve a space.
Proceeds will benefit the senior fund to help finance trips and activities.
Retired teachers to meet Thursday
ASHLAND
The winter quarterly meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will be Thursday at the Bellefonte Country Club.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11:30. All retired teachers from the Ashland, Fairview and Boyd County school systems, as well as Morehead State and ACTC, are eligible to attend. The lunch will cost $25. Special Christmas music will be provided by the barbershop quartet the Qualitones, and the guest speaker is Tim Abrams, executive director of Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Attendees are asked to bring socks to be donated to The Dressing Room. For more information, email rlfraley@roadrunner.com or call or text Jean Fraley at (606) 922-6702.
Staff reports