GRAYSON
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will temporarily close KY 773 near Grayson on Monday for road work at the Little Sandy River bridges.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, and continuing until about 7 p.m., crews will close Ky. 773 at Bucksaw Junction south of the bridges while contractors work to connect the new road on the bridge replacement project. From the Ky. 7 intersection, Ky. 773 will be open to local traffic access up to Bucksaw Junction. Motorists traveling to or from locations on Ky. 773 south of Bucksaw should detour using Ky. 1.
Following the one-day closure, Ky. 773 will reopen with one-lane traffic controlled by temporary signal lights south of the bridges. Work in that area will continue over the next couple of weeks to complete the south tie in and the intersection with Bucksaw Junction. Traffic should expect delays and watch for changing traffic patterns.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 7 are: first — Betty Cooper; second — Norma Meek; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Clara Marcum.