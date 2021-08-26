CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Old Courthouse, including the county clerk’s office, will close Friday at noon for water line repair work, according to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston.
Local cadet completes
basic training
WEST POINT, N.Y.
Cadet Jack Latherow, of Ashland, completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.
Latherow, an Ashland graduate, entered West Point on June 28 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT.
The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets, according to a West Point release. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological and chemical training.
Latherow, the son of David and Leigh Latherow, plans to graduate from West Point in 2025 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 25 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Teri McKee; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Cathy Hood.
MEETINGS
Today at 5:30 p.m.: Special meeting, Worthington City Council, council chambers.
Monday at 4 p.m.: Russell Primary Site-Based Council, Russell Primary School.
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.: Special meeting, Catlettsburg City Council, city building. Please wear a mask.