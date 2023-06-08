Old Central City Days upcoming
HUNTINGTON
The 32nd Old Central City Days will be this weekend along 14th Street West.
The event will include live music, vendors and food. There will be a new, interactive exhibit called “Love the Butterfly,” in which visitors can see and feed live butterflies.
The entertainment schedule is:
Saturday
11:30 a.m. — Maggie and the Farm Cats.
12:30 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers.
1 p.m. — Sam Eplin.
Noon — Lily Comer.
3 p.m. — Heavy Hitters.
4 p.m. — The Mighty Fine Band.
Sunday
11 a.m. — Aracoma Carport Band.
Noon — $5 Red.
2 p.m. — Chatteroli.
2 p.m. — Rob McNurlin.
3 p.m. — Huntington Blues Society.
4 p.m. — Open Mic Jam hosted by Huntington Blues Society.
Also on Saturday:
Tri-State Hot Rods will be at Westland Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m. at Peddler’s Mall, 800 W. 14th Street.
KidsFest, with a variety of activities, will be at Village Antique Mall with Huntington Children’s Museum, 610 W. 14th St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fire and Iron Motorcycle Show and Concessions Fundraising will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 506 W. 14th Street.
And on Sunday:
RECO Jeep Show with WMUL 88.1FM at Thistle Patch Vintage Garden & Antiques at 444 W. 14th Str. from noon to 4 p.m.
Fire and Iron Motorcycle Show and Concessions Fundraising will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 506 W. 14th St.
KidsFest continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Village Antique Mall with Huntington Children’s Museum at 610 W. 14th St.
Festival hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Run By The River set for Saturday
RUSSELL
The 46th Kiwanis Run By The River will be Saturday in downtown Russel.
And the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. is preparing to welcome runners to downtown Russell on Saturday, June 10 for the 5K and 10K competitive runs as well as a 5K walk. The races are set to begin at 8:30 a.m., in front of the Russell Fire Station.
Registration is under way on two web sites register.chronotrack.com/r/72659 or tristateracer.com/race/12181. Registrations completed by midnight June 7 qualify for a reduced rate of $30; after that and on race day registrations will be $35.
The races serve as a fundraiser for the East Greenup Kiwanis Club with money earned going toward such community projects as Thanksgiving food baskets for at least 50 families, sponsorship of Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools, and annual contributions to the county’s three schools Family Resource Centers, Shop with a Cop and the Greenup library’s summer reading program.
All registered runners will receive a Run By The River T-shirt which will be mailed about 10 days after the race.
Race day registration will open at 7:00 a.m. at the Russell Senior Citizens Center. Preregistered runners will need to check in to pick up their race bibs.
Races start in front of the Russell Fire Department at 8:30 a.m.
Today
6 p.m. — City of Olive Hill special meeting, Olive Hill Community and Senior Center.
Monday
12:15 p.m. — Cannonsburg Middle School site-based, decision-making council, Heritage Building auditorium.
Staff reports