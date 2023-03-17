OU Southern hosts sculptor
IRONTON
Starting Monday, March 20, those visiting Ohio University Southern’s art gallery will have the opportunity to see a variety of common, everyday objects transformed through Dylan Collins’ “Once Familiar” series.
A native of Illinois, Collins studied sculpture, earning his Master of Fine Arts from Kent State University in Ohio. His work includes processes such as metal casting, sculptural blacksmithing, mixed media drawing, found object assemblage and 3D printing.
The series includes large sculptures, such as “Hyper-trophy,” which is an installation comprised of forged tree branches, steel diamond plate leaves and attenuated, lathe-turned acorns mounted on cast rubber hunting trophies.
“As this piece continues to evolve with various finishing and display methods, I have enjoyed updating the recognizable format of trophy and specimen to symbolically reflect the universal experience of nature gone awry,” said Collins.
Through this series, he also reimagines a school desk.
Another draw of the series are works that take their title from the folk-art tradition of gathering and organizing personal memorabilia on pots, jugs and other utilitarian containers, titled “Memory Vessels.” They are three-dimensional self-portraits “ruminating on my own sense of mortality and the passage of time,” said Collins.
He has utilized a variety of contemporary materials to update the genre, including 3D printed plastic, epoxy putty, hot glue and vinyl paint.
“Once Familiar” will be on display March 20 through April 20 at Ohio University Southern’s gallery located in Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and there will be an opportunity to meet the artist via Zoom on Friday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m.
