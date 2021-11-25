IRONTON
Ohio University Southern will host a virtual Meet the Artist event for Charleston artist Mark Tobin Moore at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
His work is currently displayed in the Ohio Southern art gallery and will be through Dec. 3. The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Moore is a mixed media painter and collagist whose work has been displayed all over the United States as well as Germany and France.
He is a Navy veteran and earned his bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Charleston. He has a master's degree in art from Marshall University and a Master of Fine Art in painting from West Virginia University. He has taught art classes at the university level as well as at many museums.
This year he joined a veteran’s artist group, Uniting US, based in Northern Virginia, that exhibits creative work by veterans nationwide. Two of his paintings have been included in two different group exhibitions this year at the Military Women’s Memorial at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
To receive the Zoom link for the event, register at https://bit.ly/MarkTobinMoore
Tri-State Makes
Festival ongoing
HUNTINGTON
The 2021 Tri-State Makes Festival, the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s (RCBI) annual celebration of creativity and ingenuity, is featuring free hands-on activities to engage makers of all skill levels.
Hobbyists, inventors, tinkerers, artists and students who enter the Design Challenge will compete for $5,000 in prizes, including a “Best of Show” grand prize. Entrants must create a unique innovation and submit a video no longer than 3 minutes by Dec. 2 explaining their creation and the making process. The competition is open to residents of and students attending school in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Prizes will be announced Dec. 9 during a virtual, online event.
This year’s Makes Festival also will feature the following Maker Master classes and activities:
• 3D Design and 3D Printing: Tuesday, Nov. 30 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
This free workshop at RCBI Huntington (1050 Fourth Ave.) will teach participants to use popular computer-aided-design (CAD) software to create unique designs that will be 3D printed at RCBI and that they get to take home.
• 2D Design and Laser Cutting: Saturday, Dec. 4 (10 a.m. to noon)
Participants in this free workshop at RCBI Huntington will learn to create dazzling light displays using free online computer-aided-design (CAD) software, which will be produced on RCBI’s laser cutters. Participants get to keep their creations.
• Design Thinking Demo and Awards Presentation: Thursday, Dec. 9 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – virtual live event)
Tricia Ball of Marshall University’s iCenter will provide a short introduction to this hands-on, collaborative approach to problem-solving and creativity followed by RCBI’s presentation of more than $5,000 in prizes to winners of its Design Challenge.
For details and registration, visit www.rcbi.org/makesfest2021. The Tri-State Makes Festival is made possible through the generous support of Edward Tucker Architects and Suddenlink.
National No-Tillage
Conference back in Ky.
No-till planting, a practice that first found success in Kentucky, is celebrating 60 years next year. For only the second time in its 30-year history, the National No-Tillage Conference, the event that celebrates and encourages no-till practices for agriculture, will be back in Kentucky, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced.
The National No-Tillage Conference is set for Jan. 4-7 at the Galt House in Louisville. The four-day event will include information from leading no-tillers, agronomists, researchers and other no-till experts sharing ideas for farmers to get the most out of their no-till farming system.
Although the idea of no-till farming had been researched for years, it wasn’t until 1962 that Christian County, Kentucky, farmer Harry Young had the first successful commercial crop of no-till corn. Using a combination of herbicides and atrazine for weed control and a mule-powered planter, Young harvested 0.7 acres of corn using this new method. It was a method needed by Kentucky farmers who were having issues with soil erosion with regular agricultural practices on the state’s rolling hills.
Sixty years later, the no-till movement is mainstream. Now more than 104 million U.S. acres are in no-till productions, according to the 2017 agriculture census. Agricultural producers are still eager to learn more about the practice. The national conference is expecting as many as 1,000 attendees in January.
To help farmers in Kentucky and other southern states take a more operative approach to their soil conservation practices, the Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education (SSARE) program has provided scholarship funding to support farmers attending the National No-Tillage Conference for the first time.
The scholarship covers the full registration fee of $449 for the four-day event. To apply for the scholarship (limited to first-time attendees from southern states), visit no-tillfarmer.com/NNTCscholarship. The application process will be first-come, first-served through Dec. 15, 2021.