Office to close on June 19
GREENUP
The Greenup County District Board will be closed on Monday to observe the Juneteenth holiday. Office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
U.S. 60 one lane at Cannonsburg
CANNONSBURG
Culvert work for the U.S. 60 reconstruction project will require temporary one-lane traffic today at Cannonsburg.
Beginning about 3 a.m. Thursday morning (overnight Wednesday) and continuing into Thursday evening, U.S. 60 will be restricted to one lane about a quarter mile west of the Ky. 180 intersection near the Little Sandy River bridge (milepoint 3.5) as contractors install a new 54-inch culvert under the highway.
Crews will dig through half the roadway at a time while flaggers alternate all traffic into one lane on the other side of the road.
Because U.S. 60 is a high-traffic corridor, significant delays are likely. Motorists should plan travel accordingly.
The work is part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s ongoing $46 million highway widening project along 4 miles of U.S. 60 between I-64 at Coalton and Cannonsburg.
• Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4 Board, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
Staff reports