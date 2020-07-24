ASHLAND
The Charleston Ballet will have an audition for roles in the upcoming "Nutcracker" from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St..
Male and female dancers ages 9 and older with a classical ballet background are encouraged to audition.
All interested dancers and their parents must commit to and comply with the rehearsal and performance schedules. Public performances will be in mid-December and are subject to change. To create and maintain a healthy studio space, the Charleston Ballet requires all dancers and studio visitors to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow studio health and safety protocol.
The annual performance of THE NUTCRACKER will be presented with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, at the Clay Center. The holiday favorite, featuring over 170 dancers, musicians, and singers, is the only live music production of THE NUTCRACKER in the state.
For more information or to register, call (304) 342-6541.
Violin lessons to be delayed
ASHLAND
Violin lessons scheduled for the Fall at Calvary Episcopal Church will be postponed until further notice due to COVID-19.
Students will continue lessons at the home of Kathy Chamis. Mask and social distancing are required.
Students will have an opportunity to become members of the Tri-State Youth Orchestra and/or the Marshall Symphony Orchestra. Scholarships for serious minded students. Registration is full for the fall semester.
A Christmas recital is planned in December at Calvary Episcopal Church.
For more information, call Chamis at (606) 393-5347.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 22 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Jody Lowman; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Cathy Hood.