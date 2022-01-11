HUNTINGTON
January Writers Can Read will feature New York Times bestselling novelist Wiley Cash and local writer and radio host Eric Douglas, who will read selections from their work, at 7 p.m. Monday at Heritage Station.
The authors’ presentations will be followed by an open mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry.
Wiley will be appearing via video link, Eric will appear in-person. Masks and social distancing will be required"
Cash, author of "A Land More Kind Than Home" and "When Ghosts Come Home," has been a fellow at Yaddo and the MacDowell Colony, and he teaches fiction writing and literature at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, where he serves as Alumni Author-in-Residence. A West Virginia native, Douglas has been a journalist and writer his entire professional career. He learned to scuba dive in Summersville Lake before moving to California and North Carolina to work in scuba diving. He has also written about diving for several magazines, including the ongoing Lessons for Life column for Scuba Diving Magazine. Eric’s "Held Hostage" is his 23rd book. It features diving, adventure, exotic locations and the environment.
Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.in Heritage Station at 210 11th St.
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.
MSU students to
return Jan. 18
MOREHEAD
Morehead State University is set to welcome students, faculty and staff back for the spring 2022 semester.
MSU is closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, and classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Residence halls reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Visit moreheadstate.edu/housing or contact the Office of Student Housing at (606) 783-2060 or housing@moreheadstate.edu for more information.
Students who have not registered for courses may do so online at my.moreheadstate.edu.
MSU academic advisors are also available for student assistance. Visit moreheadstate.edu/registernow for details.
Spring break is Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18. Finals week is Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 13. For a complete schedule, visit moreheadstate.edu/academiccalendar.