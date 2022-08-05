Church yard, bake sale Saturday
IRONTON
The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, at 525 Ohio 650, will have a yard sale and bake sale at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Glenn Jenkins is pastor.
Church plans special program
ASHLAND
The Fredrick Family will sing at the 11 a.m. morning service on Aug. 14 at Westwood Free Will Baptist Church.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 3 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Judy Fannin; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
AARF weekend activities set
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ashland Walmart on River Hill Road.
Supplies needed include Purina dog, cat, kitten and puppy food, canned cat food (no fish flavors), bleach (99% germ killing), paper towels, gently used towels, dog and cat treats, collars, leashes and bedding. Monetary donations will be accepted.
Donations also can be made at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave. Donations from Chewy, Amazon and PetSmart will also be accepted.
Nonprofits eligible for funds
FRANKFORT
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization.
“Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with a unique mission. They provide families with assistance, advocacy and aid during our hardest times, in addition to fostering education and culture through the arts,” Gov. Beshear said. “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities they serve.”
The Kentucky Nonprofit Network has information to assist nonprofits in the application process and other technical information posted on its website at kynonprofits.org.
The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund is funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and Gov. Beshear supported the allocation by the 2022 General Assembly.
To be eligible, organizations must be based in Kentucky, in active operation, remain active for the entirety of calendar year 2022 and have experienced net negative revenue between calendar years 2020 and 2021.
The Public Protection Cabinet is administering the program and is accepting online applications. The online application portal will close at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
Nonprofits can apply at TeamKYnonprofitfund.ky.gov.
Monday
10 a.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.
6 p.m. — The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office will offer a cooking class. The featured ingredient will be seeds. There is no charge to attend. Advanced registration is not required. The extension office is at 2420 Center Street in Catlettsburg.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — The Boyd County Ag Development Council will meet at the Boyd County Conversation Office at 12250 Midland Trail Road in Ashland.
Wednesday
4 p.m. — Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents System Policy and Planning Committee, streaming through YouTube at https://youtu.be/3BwYV2QzydQ
