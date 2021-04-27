FRANKFORT
The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., announced nominees to fill the District Court vacancy in Greenup and Lewis counties. The counties make up the 20th Judicial District.
The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Paul E. Craft, of Russell, Rhese D. McKenzie, of Flatwoods, and Matthew J. Warnock, of Ashland.
Craft is a managing partner with the firm of McGinnis Leslie and serves as the city attorney for Worthington and South Shore. He received his juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
McKenzie serves as a public advocate with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. He received his juris doctor from the Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law.
Warnock is in practice with the firm of Warnock & Warnock and serves as an assistant county attorney for Greenup County. He received his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law.
The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Brian C. McCloud was appointed as Circuit Court judge for Greenup and Lewis — following Bob Conley’s move to the Supreme Court.
District Court judges handle juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, probate of wills, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, small claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and cases relating to domestic violence and abuse.
‘Pathways To Go’
to launch today
ASHLAND
Pathways, Inc., has been awarded funding for a mobile behavioral health clinic from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE), and its newly funded initiative, “Pathways To Go,” will kick off with an event today at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 4-7 p.m.
Pathways To Go includes a recreational vehicle modified to provide mobile behavioral health services in-person or via telehealth. The clinic will be staffed with two peer support specialists and will travel to a variety of remote locations in the Pathways 10-county region.
“We are so excited to become community partners with the New Hope Baptist Church to help reduce stigma and offer behavioral health services via the mobile clinic,” said Pathways CEO Jennifer Willis.
Stanley McDonald, New Hope’s pastor, said New Hope is looking forward to the opportunity to partner with Pathways.
Pastors' luncheon
will be Saturday
SOUTH POINT
The God Factor Ministries will host "The Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ: Iron Sharpening Iron Luncheon" at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tri-State Worship Center at 901 Solida Road.
All pastors, ministers and leaders are invited.
Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.
For more information, call Stacy Medcalf at (740) 646-3558.
Ironton market
announces opening
IRONTON
The Ironton Farmers Market will have its Grand Opening for the 2021 season on Saturday at 218 South Second St.
The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until the end of October.
The market will have reusable market bags for the first 1,000 customers on Saturday.
New vendors have been added.
The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive. This is the eighth season for the market.
Herb Day will
be May 15
ASHLAND
Garden Shed Herb Day will be May 15 at 1760 Addington Road.
Sponsored by Boyd County Extension Service, the event will have two sessions: at 9 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
The herb of the year is parsley with a taste of brambles.
A boxed meal made with the herb of the year will be provided at each session. Participants will hear guest speakers and will receive a gift bag with a recipe book and a parsley plant.
Local area vendors will be on site selling herb plants, baked goods, soap and other items.
Cost is $10 per person. All tickets must be pre-purchased at the Boyd County Extension Office; no tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, call (606) 739-5184.
Church yard sale
to benefit missions
FLATWOODS
First Baptist Church of Russell will sponsor a yard sale for missions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 1210 Maple Street in Flatwoods. The sale will feature various items, including clothing, jewelry and other accessories, housewares, books and toys.
For more information, call Sheila Williams at (606) 254-7215.
Big Sandy time change
CATLETTSBURG
The Big Sandy Water District will now have its monthly board meeting on the third Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. The meetings will take place in the new office building at 18211 St. Rt. 3 in Catlettsburg.
MEETING
Friday, 5:15 p.m. — Fairview Independent Schools special board meeting, Fairview High School library.