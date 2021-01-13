ASHLAND
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department does not currently have COVID-19 vaccines available for new appointments. According to the health department, vaccines will be administered to those individuals in Phases 1A and 1B with currently scheduled appointments through Friday, Jan. 22.
Visit the health department’s Facebook page or visit abchdkentucky.com for vaccine information as it becomes available.
County Clerk’s closed Monday
Both the Catlettsburg and Ashland locations of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be spaghetti, garlic bread, Caesar salad and drink for $5. Lunch is available for pick-up at the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (606) 585-8087 to have it delivered. All proceeds go toward the cost of Race Days entertainment.
St. Claire vaccine
allocation depleted
MOREHEAD
The demand for COVID-19 vaccines had already exceeded St. Claire HealthCare’s allocation for the week.
Anyone who completed the online eligibility questionnaire and meets current eligibility criteria will receive a phone call from St. Claire’s team to either schedule a vaccination appointment or to notify them they have been placed on a waiting list. Only those who filled out the online eligibility questionnaire will be placed on the waiting list.
St. Claire said it appreciates everyone’s patience as it works diligently to get a limited allocation of vaccines out to those in the community who meet current KDPH criteria as quickly as possible.
As additional vaccines become available, updates will be posted at www.st-claire.org/COVIDvaccine.
Skidmore accepts grant
development responsibilities
ASHLAND
Ashley Skidmore, an Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) faculty member, has taken on additional responsibilities as Grant Development Specialist for the college.
Skidmore began her work at ACTC in August 2008 as a developmental reading instructor. Over time, she took on additional courses in developmental and college-level English. She currently serves as an associate professor of English and will continue to teach with a reduced load. Her role as Grant Development Specialist began on Jan. 4.
She holds a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Kentucky and began her professional career as a middle and high school teacher at Boyd County and Fairview Independent schools before being hired at ACTC.
Despite not having a professional background in grant writing, Skidmore says she is focusing a good deal of time this semester on grant-specific professional development opportunities.
She says she pursued this assignment because it allows her to contribute to one of the major lifelines for community projects: funding.
As Grant Development Specialist, Skidmore will help oversee grant curation, consideration, and award management. She will also be receptive to new ideas, provide advice, answer questions and write grants as needed. She will spend most of the remainder of this year training for the role and developing policy-based procedure to help everyone understand the process for seeking grant funding at ACTC.
Feb. 1 deadline for
engineering scholarship
High school and college students interested in becoming a civil engineer may apply now for one of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $51,000 scholarships. Since 1948, the Kentucky Transportation Civil Engineering Scholarship Program has provided about 80 scholarship openings each year that are filled with new and returning students to improve the overall engineering expertise within the Transportation Cabinet.
High school seniors, recent graduates or current college students should apply by the Feb. 1 deadline. If selected, a student could receive as much as a four-year, approximately $51,000 cash scholarship award from the Transportation Cabinet to study civil engineering at accredited Kentucky colleges. The scholarships are competitive and recipients are chosen based on aptitude in math and science, test scores, recommendations, and interest in engineering as a career.
Recipients must agree to work for the Transportation Cabinet after graduation — one year of employment is required for each school year on scholarship — so the scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also provides a career path for selected candidates. For those not interested in a four-year degree program, the Transportation Cabinet also awards civil engineering technology scholarships.
Learn more and get applications for both the civil engineering and engineering tech scholarships at Transportation.Ky.Gov/Education online.