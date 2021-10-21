ASHLAND
One new store is open and another will open soon at Ashland Town Center.
16th Region Apparel, located next to Maurice’s, is locally owned and operated by Kevin and Melissa Callihan. The store offers a large selection of school spirit merchandise from more than 20 tri-state schools. The offerings include shirts, hats, spirit merchandise and more, according to a mall press release. It also offers customized apparel and partners with local schools for fundraising opportunities.
Game Day Goods, which will open before the end of this month, will be next to Kay Jewelers. It will feature a large assortment of local college merchandise, including clothing, license plates, sports cards, beanies and more, according to a news release. The store is owned and operated by Earl Mollette, who also owns Time Warp inside the mall.
“We are thrilled to welcome 16th Region Apparel and Game Day Goods to Ashland Town Center,” said Vicki Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “Our goal is to add diverse tenants to enhance the overall experience for our guests and to further position Ashland Town Center as a gathering place for our community. This is a perfect example of how we are bringing unique, first-to-market retailers to Ashland for our guests.”
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 21 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Norma Meek; third — (tie) Jacque Brownstead and Jo Weller.