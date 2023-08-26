New program connects to businesses
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College has launched Education First Employers program to link local businesses with a trained work force.
Businesses in Kentucky’s key sectors — including health care, manufacturing, skilled trades and others committed to attainable education and investing in their work force — will be tagged "Education First Employer."
Companies that qualify to participate share similar values and have shown a commitment to go above and beyond to support employees through education and training.
To achieve the Education First Employer designation, businesses must provide tuition assistance, flexible scheduling and offer competitive wages. These businesses also must actively partner with ACTC to enhance students’ employability skills and better position graduates for high earning potential in today’s economy.
ACTC now looks to expand the initiative, inviting companies who are investing in workforce development to sign the Education First Employer commitment. A full listing of current participating companies can be found at kctcs.edu/education-first-employers.
Businesses interested in pursuing the Education First Employer distinction can visit kctcs.edu or contact Kelly Heckman at kelly.heckman@kctcs.edu.
Docent open house Sept. 5
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will offer a free informational Docent Open House from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 for those interested in becoming volunteer art and nature tour guides. Refreshments will be served.
Experience is not required.
Docents gather on Monday mornings at the Huntington Museum of Art during the fall and spring for informal art training sessions with the staff members of HMA’s Education Department.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or email cdearborn@hmoa.org.