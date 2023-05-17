Nearly 664K pounds
of unneeded
medications removed
LOUISVILLE
On April 22, 2023, DEA and its law enforcement partners came together once again to protect our communities from prescription misuse by safely disposing of 663,725 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.
Since its inception in 2010, DEA’s bi-annual National Prescription Take Back Day has removed more than 17 million pounds of unnecessary medications from communities across the country.
Across the Louisville Field Division, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, 22,510 pounds of unused, expired and unnecessary medications were collected.
Kentucky collected the most in the division, with 8,687 pounds; followed by Tennessee, with 8,211 pounds; and West Virginia, with 5,612 pounds.
For more than a decade, Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired. These medications can be a gateway to addiction, and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic.
DEA continues to expand opportunities to make safe disposal of medications more accessible nationwide.
Safe medication disposal receptacles along with DEA Take Back events provide families easy, no-cost opportunities to get rid of unnecessary medicines stored in the home that can be susceptible to abuse and theft.
Complete results for DEA’s spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available at Take Back Day (dea.gov).
Staff report