IRONTON
The Ironton Area Ministerial Association will host a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 5, at the Ironton Courthouse steps at noon.
It will provide a free lunch afterwards on the courthouse lawn. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
The theme for the 2022 National Day of Prayer is a call to praise in prayer based on Colossians 2:6-7.
Resurfacing on Ky.
784 in Greenup Co.
Contractors will resurface 5 miles of Ky. 784 (Three Prong Road) in southwest Greenup County next week, which will require temporary daytime traffic detours.
Beginning Tuesday, May 3, paving crews will blacktop Ky. 784 from Ky. 2 at Kehoe (milepoint 10.7) northwest to Maynard Hollow Road (milepoint 15.3).
Because the road is narrow, paving machines will apply blacktop across the entire width of the roadway in one pass. All thru traffic will need to detour during daytime work hours, approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., until Friday, May 6.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
MEETING
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Catlettsburg Board of City Council, special meeting, city building.