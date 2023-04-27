Music program set for May 14
ASHLAND
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will present the Case Family at its morning service on May 14.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
MEETINGSMonday
Noon — Ashland Rotary Club, John and Pat Stewart Board Room at ACTC College Drive Campus. Speaker is Greg Palumbo, Executive Director of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Guests are welcome.
3 p.m. — Catlettsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.
Wednesday
2 p.m. — Catlettsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.