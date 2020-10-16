ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will host a Family Boo Bash at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.
COVID-19 regulations will be observed, including temperature taking, health question, mask requirements and seating with family and friends. Activities will be arranged around tables, except for the costume contest and The Haunted Alley.
Guests will be served foods with a child-friendly ghoulish twist. Diners will be entertained at their tables with a balloon artist, magician and DesCoveries animals. There also will be a mask contest, prizes and treats.
Reservations are $25 per person and a limit of eight per table.
Attendees are asked to enter via the 17th Street parking garage to the Highlands Center.
For more information or tickets, call the museum at (606) 329-8888.
Holiday market will be Nov. 7
WURTLAND
A holiday market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the McConnell House.
The outdoor artisan and crafter market will follow COVID-19 regulations.
Admission is free; rain date is Nov. 14.
Alzheimer’s support groups offered
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a telephone support group for nursing facility caregivers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Upcoming virtual caregiver support groups include:
• Monday, 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m. — Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities in the FIVCO Area.
• “Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia, Part One and Two” will be from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27.
• Speed Art “Memories at the Museum” meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m. for a tour of a gallery or special exhibition with hands-on art activity. The program is designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers; please no professionals.
• “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 online and via phone.
• FIVCO Area Caregiver Support Group for Caregivers who have a Loved One in a Care Facility will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 virtually or via phone.
• “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series” will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.
• “How to Receive and Provide Quality Care,” a rural telehealth program, will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ruralcaregivingOct2020 or call Tyler at (859) 257-6507.
PAC offers Boo-grams
ASHLAND
The Paramount Woman’s Association will offer BOO-grams during October.
BOO-grams are handpainted clay pots filled with candy or popcorn and may be picked up or delivered.
Cost is $20 for large and $15 for medium with a $5 fee for delivery within 15 miles of the Paramount Arts Center. Volunteers deliver as orders are received through October.
To order, visit paramountpwa.com.
HMA names top volunteer
HUNTINGTON
Janet Bailey of Proctorville has been named Volunteer of the Year for 2020 by the Huntington Museum of Art.
Bailey began volunteering at the museum as a docent in 2013 after participating in Alcon In Action, a company-wide day of community volunteering benefitting local nonprofit organizations. Once retired from Alcon Laboratories, she knew what she would do with all of that free time. She has served continuously on the docent council as the hospitality chairwoman, leading the charge to create a docent cookbook. She serves on the museum’s board of trustees and chairs the education committee.
The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education, and nature.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701.
Lineman training partnership formed
ASHLAND
A new lineman training center is nearing completion in eastern Kentucky as a result of a partnership between Kentucky Power and Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
The center is located on BSCTC’s Hager Hill campus. With multiple power poles in place to simulate the field work environment, students learn to safely climb using the associated equipment. The lineman training program also includes a line mechanic-training course.
Contact BSCTC Workforce Solutions at (606) 218-1280 for more information.
EPA announces grant award in Lawrence
IRONTON
The U.S. EPA has awarded the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) a $600,000 Brownfields assessment grant award. The grant will be utilized toward a variety of environmental assessment intiatives for applicable properties in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Through this grant, the ability to rehabilitate existing properties in the county for reuse offers a competitive advantage when marketing to new businesses, according to an LEDC press release.
LEDC Executive Director Bill Dingus views this as a major victory for the county.
Grayson RECC announces campaign
GRAYSON
Grayson RECC earlier this month a series of steps to resume regular operations and work with members who are behind on their bill payments.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, Grayson RECC said it will begin efforts to collect past-due balances.
If anyone is having trouble with their bill, call (606) 474-5136 or (800) 562-3532. Visit graysonrecc.com or check out the app.
The six-county service area includes Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis and Rowan counties.
MEETING
The FIVCO Area Development District Executive Committee board of directors will meet on Monday. Lunch will be served at noon and the meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. The executive committee is comprised of Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis, Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter, Louisa Mayor Harold Slone, Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore, Keith Walker, Jim Garthee, Gayle Smith, Allen Gillum and Ron McCloud.
Catlettsburg Board of City Council will have a special virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. View it at the My Town TV Facebook page.