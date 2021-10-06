FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods branch of the Greenup County Public Library will have a murder-mystery dinner party at 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Dinner will be served and participants are encouraged to wear a costume.
Deadline to sign up is Oct. 15.
For more information, call the library at (606) 836-3771.
Step-A-Thon aids
summer programs
SOMERSET
Supporters of The Center for Rural Development’s youth leadership programs can help raise money for the programs by joining in on The Center’s first Step-A-Thon fundraiser, planned for Oct. 16.
The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support The Center’s three summer youth programs — Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, which are free to parents or students throughout southern and eastern Kentucky.
The Step-A-Thon will consist of a 12-hour time period from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during which time participants can record the steps that they take by using a mobile device or wearable (Apple Watch, FitBit, etc.). Leading up to the event, participants will reach out to businesses or individuals who can commit to pledging a certain amount of money per step or give a general donation.
Participants must pre-register at centeryouthprograms.com to obtain the pledge form. Deadline to register is Oct. 15.
For more information, email Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6019.
U.S. 23 one lane each
direction at Russell
RUSSELL
Contractors will continue to restrict U.S. 23 to one lane each direction at Russell in Greenup County this week as work continues on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Ky. 244 viaduct replacement project.
The restriction began on Tuesday with the U.S. 23 northbound and southbound fast lanes (left lanes) closed between the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection and overpass construction zone (milepoints 1.8 to 2.4). All traffic was merged into the slow lanes (right lanes) in each direction.
That traffic pattern will remain in place throughout this week and possibly into next week, depending on weather, as crews work in the U.S. 23 median area. Motorists should use caution, watch for construction vehicles and shifting lane closures, and heed all warning signs to protect themselves and workers.
Due to the volume of U.S. 23 traffic — as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use the highway there — significant backups are likely. To avoid delays, motorists should seek alternate routes.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
KYTC issues
‘Antler Alert’
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is issuing an “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that it’s peak season for highway collisions involving deer and other wildlife on the move.
“Shorter days and cooler nights, October through December, bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Drivers should be vigilant at all times, but the autumn presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night.”
Every year, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. issues a closely watched report of collisions involving deer and other wildlife, based on insurance claims. For the year that ended June 30, 2020, State Farm reported more than 1.9 million animal collision claims in the United States, of which 1.5 million involved deer.
On average, U.S. drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal. Kentucky ranks above the national average and 18th among the states at 1 chance in 88. Drivers in neighboring West Virginia run the highest risk — 1 in 37, according to State Farm.
As the report notes, highway crash rates involving wildlife increase sharply in October, November and December with mating seasons, hunting seasons and fall harvests, which will prompt deer to roam in search of new hiding places and sources of food.
In Kentucky, 2,091 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2020, according to a data base maintained by Kentucky State Police and closely followed by the KYTC Office of Highway Safety. Of that total, 123 occurred in Boone County — more than in any other county. Rounding out the 10 highest totals were Christian County (101), Hopkins County (95), Campbell County (93), Hardin County (86), Warren County (85), Muhlenberg County (75), Pulaski County (70), Henderson County (69) and Franklin and Kenton counties (68 each).
Motorists are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police. KYTC traffic engineers use the crash data to aid in placing deer-crossing warning signs and other safety measures.
MEETINGS
Today
Noon: Ashland Board of Education, special meeting, board office.
Friday
9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, regular board meeting, main office at 239 W. Little Garner Road.