MU to host exhibit
HUNTINGTON
Marshall University’s School of Art and Design will host a group art exhibition titled “How Close is That to Richmond?” curated by Gallery Director Courtney Chapman.
The exhibit will open on June 12 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, with a free, closing reception planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 6.
The exhibition features 26 contemporary artists creating in a wide range of concept and media with one thing in common: geographic location. Each artist in this invitational exhibition lives and works in West Virginia.
“This exhibition exemplifies that being an artist, especially an artist in West Virginia, can mean many different things,” Chapman said. “In this group, you will see paintings, sculpture, photography, pottery, and much more. We have so many talented artists in the state working in contemporary themes, it was difficult to narrow it down to what our gallery could hold.”
The exhibition will be open while Marshall hosts the Governor’s School for the Arts, a three-week program that affords rising high school juniors in West Virginia the opportunity to work with accomplished artists and build relationships with other student artists in the state. The students in this program will be able to view the works while having classes in the Visual Arts Center.
The Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery is in Marshall’s Visual Arts Center at 927 Third Ave. in downtown Huntington. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
Huntington’s Kitchen announces June classes
HUNTINGTON
Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for June.
- Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. — Fork Nite: Children can learn basic knife skills while making delicious turkey burgers and chicken sliders. For 10 and older. $25 per person.
- June 15, 6 to 8 p.m. — Dining with a Doc: “Seven Ways to Prevent Dementia” will be hosted by Lynne Goebel, MD, FACP, Marshall Health geriatrician and professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Dr. Goebel will share information about how the MIND diet can fuel your body and aid in the prevention of certain diseases. Free, but registration is required.
- June 16, noon to 1 p.m. — Senior Focus Friday: Those 50 and older are welcome to a free, healthy meal and receive information about recognizing the signs of dementia. Courtney Wellman, MD, Marshall Health geriatrician and assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the speaker. Free, but but registration.
- June 20, 6 to 8 p.m.-- Charcuterie Class: Participants will learn how to build an appetizing presentation with a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and other accompaniments. Fee: $25 per person.
- June 27 — Independence Day Delights: Tasty, yet simple recipes for the upcoming holiday. rifle. Fee: $25 per person.
All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and older, unless otherwise specified. To register, call (304) 522-0887 or visit huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Remembrance Walk set for Saturday
PORTSMOUTH
The Remembrance Walk, which honors babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death will be Saturday, beginning at the SOMC Friends Center parking lot. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.
he walk will feature a reading of the names of those who have been lost, as well as a pair of musical tributes. There also will be other remembrance activities, as well as resources on grief and infant loss.
