MOREHEAD
As part of Morehead State University’s continued Commitment to the Commonwealth, officials at MSU have announced plans to freeze campus residential housing rates for next school year.
“Part of Morehead State’s dedication to student success is not just an experience that combines personalized attention and high-quality academic programs, but also making that experience affordable to students and their families," said Dr. Jay Morgan, MSU president. “MSU remains committed to retaining its long-held status as one of the most affordable universities in Kentucky. We will continue to evaluate strategies and to look for ways to make higher education as affordable as possible to as many students as possible at our university.”
According to MSU, living on campus offers all the conveniences of independent living coupled with valuable support, learning and safety structures to facilitate student success. Residents cherish the on-campus living experience and form lasting memories of their University experience.
Visit www.moreheadstate.edu/housing for additional information about living on campus at MSU.
Four new troopers
assigned to Post 14
ASHLAND
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Training Academy, along with the Governor’s Office and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, presented graduation diplomas to 45 new troopers, according to a press release.
Of those, four new troopers are assigned to Post 14. These cadets have special significance as they represent the 100th training class since the inception of the agency in 1948.
KSP Post 14 Captain James Goble is excited to welcome new troopers to Ashland. Goble said the new troopers are beginning a rewarding career and it will be an honor to serve alongside them. “We are excited to have the new units here, to complete their training and get them out assisting the citizens of the Commonwealth.”
The troopers earned their badges after completing 24 weeks of intense training while following “Healthy at Work” guidelines, unlike any other cadet class in history have undergone.
The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
The Post 14 graduates of the 100th KSP Training Academy included: Kayla Gauze (Belfry), Wesley Music (Paintsville), Jerry Sparks II (Grayson) and Skyler Taylor (Hazard).
MEETINGS
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: The Greenup County Board of Education will meet at the Greenup County Schools Central Office with an alternate location of Greenup County High School.
• Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.: The Boyd County District Finance Corporation will have a reorganization of officers in a virtual meeting. Visit boyd.kyschools.us.
• Tuesday at 6 p.m.: The Boyd County Board of Education will have a virtual meeting. Visit boyd.kyschools.us.